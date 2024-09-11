7 Restaurants To Enjoy Onam Sadhya In Mumbai Starting From ₹799

Mumbai Restaurants Offering Onam Sadhya | Canva

Like every festival, Onam is also known for its authentic delicacies prepared and served specially during this time. Onam Sadhya is a traditional meal that people enjoy eating on a banana leaf. It's an exclusively veg thaali that offers some of the best dishes reflecting the culinary culture of Kerala. More than 20+ dishes are served to foodies including the very healthy vegetable stew (Avial), aromatic Lemon Rice, much-loved Payasam and the crispy papadams.

Enjoy Onam Sadhya In Mumbai

If you are craving to try a Onam Sadhya with your family and friends during festival season, here are some must-visit places in Mumbai offering an special Onam brunch for you. We recommend you to pre-book your Onam visit to avoid any inconvenience at the last minute and ensure a happy festival vibe. Onam Ashamsakal to all and hope you enjoy your Onam thaali this Sunday, September 15.

Restaurants In Mumbai To Try Authentic Onam Sadhya

Kamats Legacy (Rs 799/-)

If you are looking for enjoying an Onam Sadhya in South Bombay, we ask you to walk into Kamats Legacy in Nariman Point which is offering an unlimited festival thaali between September 6 to the 15th of this month. The meal includes more than 24 dishes including the authentic Inji Curry, Rasam and Sambhar, Vaazhaipazham (ripe banana), Choru (boiled rice), Sharkara Upperi (jaggery coated banana chips), buttermilk and much more.

Thangabali (Rs 799/-)

The Onam Sadhya is traditionally a only vegetarian meal, but if you are someone wanting to taste the non-veg cuisine that Kerala is known for, Thangabali at Mahim is your go-to place. While it offers a fully veg Sadhya, it also allows people to customise their experience by adding chicken, mutton, or prawns with additional charges for the non-veg touch. The festival dishes can be enjoyed here on a banana leaf either for lunch or dinner. The menu is available between September 6 to September 15.

Kerala Cafe (Rs 890/-)

This eatery in Chembur which brings the vibes of God's Own Country to Mumbai is a place where you can head to this Onam as it offers the authentic vegetarian Onam Sadhya containing 22 delicious dishes. The list of dishes start from a basic banana served on a banana leaf, followed by mouth-watering foods like Carrot Beans Thoran, Madhura Curry, Ada Prathaman, Palada Payasam and Pulissery to name a few. Notably, Kerala Cafe also offers a takeaway which is priced at around Rs 1,290 and serves two people. The Onam menu is available here from September 13 to extends up to September 17, 2024.

Saffron (Rs 1,275/-)

How about trying an Onam Sadhya which has a mom's touch? Let us tell you that Saffron, Hyatt Centric, Juhu is offering people a special festival menu curated and served by Chef Omkar Unni and his mother. The Onam Sadhya here would have more than 30 dishes making people experience the rich and impressive culinary heritage of Kerala on the festival day. The menu is available on September 14 and 15.

South of Vindhyas (Rs 2,199/-)

Want to try the best of dishes on a buffet? We have you covered. South of Vindhyas located at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai. It has announced its ADIPOLI ONAM SADHYA feast to woo foodies. Those visiting this place for an Onam lunch or dinner would be treated with a list of delicacies starting from the Kachia Moru (Buttermilk) or a warm Thakkali Rasam (Tomato Soup) served upon arrival. Other interesting dishes to try from the buffet include Kal Dosa, Malabari Paratha, Bhindi Pachadi, Pazham Pori (Banana Fritters), Jackfruit Chips, Nendrankai Chips, and Kadala Pradhaman (Black Gram Payasam).

This exclusive culinary experience will be available from September 12 to 16, 2024, offering both lunch and dinner.

The Bayview (Rs. 2,800/-)

Another place for a Onam buffet The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza which has comes up with their special Onam buffet to make people fall in love with the vibrant flavours of Kerala. Celebrating the joyous festival of Onam, the Sadhya crafted here includes Lemon Rice, Vegetable Thoran, Avial, and the much-loved South Indian dessert - a creamy and tasty Rice Payasam. The menu is only and only available on the day of Onam, September 15.

The Earth Plate (Rs 3,150 plus taxes)

This buffet restaurant located at Hotel Sahara Star in Vile Parle has announced to offer an extraordinary brunch experience, showcasing a delightful fusion of national and international cuisines designed by our esteemed chefs. The Onam Sadhya would be available here only on September 15, 2024, allowing you to go on a special Sunday brunch. Along with enjoying the rich flavours of Onam, one could also explore their multi-cuisine live stations designed to enhance the essence of the festival.