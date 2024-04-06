On The Last Friday Of Ramzan, Muslims Prepare To Say Farewell To The Holy Month

Ramzan 2023: City wise Timetable in India; know Sehri and Iftar timings | FPJ

Muslims observed yesterday, the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, as Jamat ul-Vida. Vida in Arabic is 'farewell ' and Jamaat means congregation, so the term means the 'Friday of farewell'.

Ramzan is a period of prayers, fitr or charity, and Roza or dawn-to-dusk fasting. Still, for the faithful, the austerities and piety observed during the month intensify in the last week which will end with Ramzan Eid next week.

Religious scholar Mufti Junaid Palanpuri, said, "Every Muslim is expected to do Roza, charity, and prayers in their daily lives. During Ramzan, especially the last ten days of the month, these activities are more rigorous. The nights during the month are spent in prayers and we are praying for our families, friends, and our country."

Depending on which day of the week Ramzan begins, the month has four or five Fridays. This year, there were four. Palanpuri said that there is nothing in the holy books that says that the last Friday is special. "But people consider it important because next Friday will not be in Ramzan," Palanpuri added.

The month is believed to be when the Koran was first revealed to Prophet Mohammad. Though there is no exact date for the revelation, it is believed that it happened on the night of one of the odd-dated days of the month. The 27th day of Ramzan, which corresponds to April 6, is one of the most special nights of the month. Angels are believed to descend on these nights, helping to make prayers heard.

Zeenat Shaukat Ali, former head of the Department of Islamic Studies at St Xavier's College, said that while the entire month is a period of prayer and charity, the last 10 days are especially significant. "Many people go into the silence mode, spending time in contemplation and meditation at the mosque. They only speak if it is necessary," said Ali. "For me, this is a time when I think about how to make peace in the world. There is so much hate, with humans fighting humans. How do you resolve this problem? How to control anger? This austerity is not limited to fasting from food and drink; it is also about control of your senses."

Many community groups disburse charity during the period. Ali Akbar Shroff, president of Khoja Shia Isnaasheri Jamaat, an organisation representing Khojas, said that poor widows are given cheques for Rs 10,000 and economically weak families, Rs 3000. Employees are given salaries before Eid.