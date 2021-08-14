On eve of Independence Day, Centre announces medals of honour for 1,380 police personnel - Full list inside

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday released a list of 1,380 Police personnel who have been honoured with gallantry and distinguished services awards have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021.

J&K Police Sub-Inspector Amar Deep has been awarded with the highest gallantry award- PPMG, while the Head Constable late Kale Sunil Dattatraya of CRPF has been given PPMG posthumously.

A total of 662 police personnel will receive Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 628 personnel will be feliciated with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and 662 will get for Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM). Besides, 88 personnel will receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) on 75th I-Day.

The Gallantry medals' awardee, include 256 from J&K Police, 151 from CRPF, 23 from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 67 from Odisha Police, 25 from Maharashtra Police, 20 from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other states, Union Territories and other Central Armed Police Forces.

Among the majority of the 628 Gallantry Awards, 398 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

“23 ITBP personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry on 75th Independence Day. Out of these, as many as 20 have been awarded for bravery in eastern Ladakh skirmishes in May-June, 2020. This is the highest number of gallantry medals for ITBP awarded for the bravery of its men in border face-off/ skirmishes/border guarding duties”, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said in a statement.

Click below to read the full list of awardees

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:27 PM IST