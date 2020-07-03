On duty cop found dead outside Writer's Building in Kolkata after gunshot; investigation underway

A gunshot was heard at the Writer's Building in Kolkata on Friday afternoon, at around 3:35 pm.

An on-duty policeman, from whose service revolver the the bullet was fired, was found dead near Press Corner at Gate No. 6. There is now heavy police presence at the scene and investigations are underway to determine whether this was a suicide or not.

The body has been taken to the hospital and an inquiry has been initiated. The Policeman was part of the 5th battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police.

Writers Building was earlier the state Secretariat before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee changed the seat of power to Nabanna on the other side of the Hoogly river a few years ago.

Currently Writer's building houses some administrative offices.

Further details awaited.