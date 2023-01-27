e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: 3 men uproot ATM with ₹8 lakh cash in Ajmer, probe underway; shocking CCTV video surfaces

Rajasthan: 3 men uproot ATM with ₹8 lakh cash in Ajmer, probe underway; shocking CCTV video surfaces

As per the police officials, the incident happened late at night and came to light only in the morning.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
CCTV footage from the incident | ANI
Follow us on

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly uprooted an ATM machine containing more than Rs 8 lakh cash, the police said on Friday.


According to officials, three masked miscreants reached the ATM booth of Bank of Baroda in the Sursura area of Rupangarh police station.

Rs 8,00,000 cash was present in the ATM machine when it was uprooted and stolen by the miscreants at around 1:30 am, they said.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera, the police team has started the search for the accused.

Incident took place late at night


As per the police officials, the incident happened late at night and came to light only in the morning.


Further details are awaited.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Devotees throw punches at each other at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple; video goes viral
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea for Mayor Polls on Feb 3

Delhi: Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea for Mayor Polls on Feb 3

Rajasthan: 3 men uproot ATM with ₹8 lakh cash in Ajmer, probe underway; shocking CCTV video...

Rajasthan: 3 men uproot ATM with ₹8 lakh cash in Ajmer, probe underway; shocking CCTV video...

Omar Abdullah joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra from Banihal

Omar Abdullah joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra from Banihal

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: "Parents should not..," Key quotes by PM Modi while addressing students,...

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023:

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat police issues 1,262-page chargesheet, Jaysukh Patel of Oreva group...

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat police issues 1,262-page chargesheet, Jaysukh Patel of Oreva group...