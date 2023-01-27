e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Devotees throw punches at each other at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple; video goes viral

According to the police, the devotees got into a furious disagreement about who would ride in the e-rickshaw and began hitting each other.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Devotees throw punches at each other over disagreement on who will ride in e-rickshaw at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple
Ujjain: A fight broke out between two groups of worshippers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, earlier this week and a video of it has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the devotees got into a furious disagreement about who would ride in the e-rickshaw and began hitting each other.

Devotees can be seen punching each other

In the widely shared video, they are seen striking and punching each other as terrified bystanders look on. A few individuals can also be seen breaking up the fight.

"A video of the fight between devotees is being circulated on social media and the matter is being investigated. However, none of them has registered a complaint," a senior police official told NDTV.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

