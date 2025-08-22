 On Camera: Tamil Nadu Man Dies After Being Knocked Down By His Tata EV While Boarding Vehicle In Tiruppur
On Camera: Tamil Nadu Man Dies After Being Knocked Down By His Tata EV While Boarding Vehicle In Tiruppur

The fatal incident reportedly took place on 14th August 2025 at approximately 5:53pm. Reports indicate the car had been parked on an incline without the handbrake applied.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
In a tragic incident, Senthil, who had recently bought a Tata Harrier EV, died after being knocked down and run over by his vehicle whilst attempting to board it in the Avinashi area of Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. The victim, who ran a vest shop, had purchased the car just two weeks earlier.

The fatal incident was captured on CCTV and the video has since gone viral on social media. In the footage, the car can be seen parked on an incline. As Senthil unlocks the car using his key, the vehicle begins moving backwards. Despite this, he opens the door and attempts to board. However, the car gains speed, causing Senthil to be knocked down by the door before the vehicle runs over him as he falls to the ground.

According to reports, the car was in summon mode when the incident occurred. This feature allows the vehicle to move forward or backward remotely using the key.

Tata Motors, the manufacturer of the automobile, has responded to the incident and stated that the vehicle's motor system was inactive during the event, indicating that the accident was caused by the vehicle rolling down the slope due to gravity.

The company stated, "Initial analysis of online video footage indicates the vehicle likely rolled backwards down an incline under gravitational force and bounced after hitting an unidentified obstacle, indicating the motor system was not operational."

Tata Motors also noted that the affected Harrier EV continues to be used by the owner's family following the incident, though the manufacturer has yet to physically examine the vehicle.

Tata Motors Q1 Net Profit Plunges 62.2% To ₹4,003 Crore On Volume Decline, JLR Tariff Impact
"We have been made aware of this tragic incident and are profoundly saddened by this loss of life. Our condolences and sincere support go out to the bereaved family. We are presently collecting all pertinent information," the company stated.

