ON CAMERA: Man sprays green paint on dry grass ahead Global Investors Summit in Indore; Congress raises stink

Seventy industrialists and many Central Ministers will share a dais with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Global Investors Summit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
In Indore, planning is in full swing for the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and the Global Investors Summit. However, the administration's cover-up has begun in the midst of the intense preparations. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen spraying green color on brown grass.

The Congress leader Srinivas tweeted the video asking the question: "Before the Prime Minister's visit to Indore, the BJP government painted the grass green to make Indore green. Wow Shivraj wow!!"

70 industrialists and many Central Ministers will be in MP for the event

Seventy industrialists and many Central Ministers will share a dais with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Global Investors Summit (GIS). Those industrialists have already given their consent to take part in it. The representatives of Reliance Industries, the Adani Group, the Tata Group, and the Birla Group are going to participate in the conference. Nineteen parallel sessions will be held at the GIS. Along with this, the MP start-up of the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has dashed off a letter on the ecosystem. 

