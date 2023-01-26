ON CAMERA: Man attacks villager with machete in government building in Karnataka's Maddur; shocking video surfaces

In a bizzare attack, a villager in Karnataka used a machete to strike another man inside a government building. The incident happened on Tuesday at the Maddur Taluk office, and a video of it has circulated on social media. The man attacked the other villager over a land dispute, according to the authorities. Chennaraj, 45, is the victim, and the perpetrator has been named as Nandan. In the footage, Nandan in a red shirt is seen chasing Chennaraj inside the government building while holding a machete.

According to the police, Chennaraj went to the taluk office to resolve the conflict. There was also Nandan present. Nandan was upset when Chennaraj was given the benefit of the doubt regarding land ownership. As soon as they were outside, Nandan doused Chennaraj's eyes in chilli powder. He then pulled out a machete and charged towards the peasant.

Chennaraj sprinted away from the area and moved in the direction of the exit. Nandan pursued him as well while holding a machete. The two were seen fleeing outside the office, and the CCTV system there recorded it.

In a another video, Chennaraj can be seen tumbling to the ground in the parking lot after being struck by the razor-sharp object. Then, Chennaraj was severely hurt by more than a dozen blows from Nandan.

The neighbourhood residents who had gathered there interfered and defeated Nandan. The cops were then given control of him. At the police station in Maddur, a case was reported.

Chennraj survived is being treated at a hospital

According to the police, Chennaraj was treated at a hospital in Mandya before being transferred from a nearby government hospital, where he was initially treated.

