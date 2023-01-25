ON CAMERA: 26-year-old man disarms gunman at Monterey Park shooting in California, reveals 'had never seen a real gun before'

ON CAMERA: 26-year-old man disarms gun at Monterey Park shooting in California, reveals 'had never seen a real gun before' | Pic credits: Twitter/ GOOD MORNING AMERICA

California: The mass shooting at Monterey Park that began at around 22:22 local time on Saturday (06:22 GMT on Sunday) at the popular Star Ballroom Dance Studio, is being described as one of the deadliest in California's history. Reportedly, 11 people were killed at the dance studio during the shootings.



The video of a brave man fighting and disarming a gunman at the California shooting has gone viral on the internet. The armed man was later identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and the hero who stopped Tran has been named Brandon Tsay.



WATCH:

APR (LNN): Brandon Tsay



CCTV Footage of Brandon stopping suspect Huu Can Tran. pic.twitter.com/Nl2IyyKPHc — AnonHeel (@AnonHeel) January 24, 2023

While speaking to BBC, the 26-year-old Brandon Tsay revealed that he had never seen a real gun before in his lifetime. "My heart sank, I knew I was going to die," Mr Tsay told the New York Times.

Mr Tsay, a computer coder, told ABC's Good Morning America he did not recognise the man. "It looked like he was looking for targets, people to harm. When I got the courage, I lunged at him with both my hands," he said while stating that at once the gun aimed at him.

Sheriff Robert Luna called the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, a "mad man" and said investigators were looking into whether he had relationships with the people who were shot at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Tran fired 42 rounds from a semi-automatic weapon Saturday night, killing 11 people and wounding nine at the ballroom popular with older Asian Americans.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)