ON CAMERA: Junkyard catches fire at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

Ghaziabad Fire | Screengrab from video/Twitter

A case of fire in a scrap godown at Ghaziabad was reported on Saturday morning. The visuals from the incident surfaced online and drew the attention of fire services, making them rush to the spot to take necessary action.

In an update shared by the fire and emergency services of the region, it was noted that the rescue team reached the spot and doused the flames coming out from the 'illegal' dumpyard. The fire was brought under control after three fire tenders went put to task in presence of Fire Safety Officer (FSO). No casualties or injuries reported.

Chilling footage surfaces online

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

फायर सर्विस घटना स्थल पर मौजूद है आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — GHAZIABAD FIRE & EMERGENCY SERVICES (@FireGhaziabad) May 20, 2023

What's in the video?

Some locals took to Twitter and shared the happening online. The visuals showed a massive fire that broke out and burnt the scrap there, leaving huge amount of black fumes into the air as if it could turn the sky dark. "Bohot bada hai ye toh (the fire is too big)," people were heard saying in the video while panicking over the incident.

Locals point out 'Godown is 'illegal'

Reportedly, the spot where the fire broke out was a junk godown occupied illegally. The incident demanded further action on the space that is located adjacent to Raj Nagar Residency in Ghaziabad.