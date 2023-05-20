 ON CAMERA: Junkyard catches fire at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaON CAMERA: Junkyard catches fire at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

ON CAMERA: Junkyard catches fire at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

A scrap godown at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad caught fire earlier on Saturday and visuals from the shocking incident surfaced online.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Ghaziabad Fire | Screengrab from video/Twitter

A case of fire in a scrap godown at Ghaziabad was reported on Saturday morning. The visuals from the incident surfaced online and drew the attention of fire services, making them rush to the spot to take necessary action.

In an update shared by the fire and emergency services of the region, it was noted that the rescue team reached the spot and doused the flames coming out from the 'illegal' dumpyard. The fire was brought under control after three fire tenders went put to task in presence of Fire Safety Officer (FSO). No casualties or injuries reported.

Chilling footage surfaces online

What's in the video?

Some locals took to Twitter and shared the happening online. The visuals showed a massive fire that broke out and burnt the scrap there, leaving huge amount of black fumes into the air as if it could turn the sky dark. "Bohot bada hai ye toh (the fire is too big)," people were heard saying in the video while panicking over the incident.

Locals point out 'Godown is 'illegal'

Reportedly, the spot where the fire broke out was a junk godown occupied illegally. The incident demanded further action on the space that is located adjacent to Raj Nagar Residency in Ghaziabad.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Dahisar area; firefighters reach spot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heatwave alert: IMD announces increased maximum temperatures across THESE states in next 4 days

Heatwave alert: IMD announces increased maximum temperatures across THESE states in next 4 days

ON CAMERA: Junkyard catches fire at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

ON CAMERA: Junkyard catches fire at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

Union govt receives Rs 87,416 crore RBI booty; nearly triple of previous year's dividend payout

Union govt receives Rs 87,416 crore RBI booty; nearly triple of previous year's dividend payout

'Free to hold meetings on our own territory': India's sharp response after China opposes G20 Meeting...

'Free to hold meetings on our own territory': India's sharp response after China opposes G20 Meeting...

G7 summit: PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, discusses ways to enhance 'India-Japan...

G7 summit: PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, discusses ways to enhance 'India-Japan...