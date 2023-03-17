ON CAMERA: Fired from job, car cleaner pours acid on 15 cars in Noida society; arrested

Fired from job, car cleaner pours acid on 15 cars in Noida society; arrested | Screengrab

A 25-year-old man who earns his living by washing residents' cars at a high-rise society in Sector 75 allegedly poured acid on 15 cars belonging to residents who had fired him for poor work, police said on Thursday, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

Following a complaint from the car owners, an FIR in the case was filed, and the accused, aged around 25 years, was arrested, they said, adding that he had been working in the society since 2016.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday at the Maxblis White House society in Sector 75, which is within the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station.

"Accused Ramraj worked as a car cleaner in the society. Some of the residents who had engaged his service were not happy with the quality of work so they decided to relieve him. However, on Wednesday, he reached the society and damaged around a dozen cars by pouring acid on them," Sector 113 police station SHO Jitendra Singh told PTI.

Ramraj fled the society after the incident

The owners of the damaged cars discovered through CCTV footage that Ramraj was the perpetrator, but he had fled the society after the incident, which occurred around 9.15 am on Thursday, Singh said.

Later, the society's security officer tracked down the accused and brought him back, while the apartment owners' association also took notice of the situation and filed a police report, according to the SHO.

"When questioned, the accused told the police that someone handed over the acid to him but he could not explain the situation and made vague claims with discrepancies in his statements," Singh said.

He added that the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 427 (mischief) and later produced in a local court, which sentenced him to prison.

(With PTI inputs)