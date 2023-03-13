Noida: 3 goons try to enter house for robbery, open fire at public; 2 held after shocking video surfaces

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNoida: 3 goons try to enter house for robbery, open fire at public; 2 held after shocking video surfaces

Monday, March 13, 2023
In a shocking incident that has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a group of miscreants were seen entering a house for a robbery and then open firing at public when surrounded. The incident took place in Sector 39 area of city. A video of the incident has emerged on the internet.

Viral video shows shocking ordeal

In the video surfaced on Twitter, one can see three men jumping off a wall in an attempt to get inside a house in broad daylight. Soon people who were around started yelling at them to stop them from trespassing, to which they responded with open firing. As soon as the goons started firing, the public got scattered and looked at them as they went into the house for robbery.

Two accused held, third one absconding

As soon as the video went viral, the local police took swift action and caught hold of two of the accused in an encounter. Illegal weapons and jewellery were also recovered from the accused after the arrest. The third one is absconding, while police is at his search.

"2 accused, who were trying to escape after committing the incident of theft in the houses, were arrested during the police encounter, stolen jewelery and illegal weapons were recovered from their possession," said ADCP Police Station Sector-39 Noida.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

