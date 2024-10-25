Bengaluru: Vengeful Passenger Attacks BMTC Bus Conductor With Stone On Outer Ring Road; Arrested (VIDEO)

The Mahadevapura police in Bengaluru arrested a man on Thursday for assaulting a bus conductor. According to reports, the accused, Hemanth, had argued with the conductor, Sangappa, over a bus pass three days earlier.

According to a Times of India report, the assault occurred around 2:30 p.m. on October 18, while Sangappa was having a meal on a stationary bus near Tin Factory on Outer Ring Road.

The incident was captured on CCTV. In the video, Sangappa is seen eating with the bus driver when the accused, his face covered with a mask, approaches the gate and throws a stone at him before fleeing.

Already FIR registered at @mahadevapuraps and accused arrested. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) October 24, 2024

According to reports, the bus staff chased and caught the attacker, who later confessed, claiming he couldn't control his anger upon seeing the conductor.

Bengaluru police confirmed the arrest in a social media post: "An FIR has already been registered at Mahadevapura Police Station, and the accused has been arrested," they tweeted in response to media reports on the incident.

Earlier this month, Whitefield police in Bengaluru arrested a 25-year-old man for stabbing a bus conductor after being asked to step away from the vehicle’s automatic doors.