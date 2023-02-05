ON CAMERA: 2 men thrash Bank of India employee in Gujarat's Nadiad branch over issue of bank loan; held |

Gujarat: The police have arrested two persons for assaulting an employee at Bank of India's (BOI) Nadiad branch. The incident took place on Friday. Manish Dhangar is serving as an officer with the Bank of India's Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch, handling the loan desk.

Video shows act of assault

In the video captured on the CCTV in the branch, two men can be seen approaching the desk of the bank employee. One of them starts slapping the bank employee suddenly. As soon as the man started assaulting the employee, another man in the bank stepped in and tried to save the employee.

He was then hit by other man who was accompained by the attacker and the assault on bank employee continued. Soon other people around stepped in along with the security personnel in bank and stopped the assault.

Complaint registered by bank employee

In his complaint, Dhangar said, "On Friday afternoon, a customer named Samarth Brahmbhatt reached the branch and started beating me. He slapped me three to four times, and even kicked me. When the other staff tried to intervene, Samarth's friend Parth, who was accompanying him, kicked me."

According to Dhangar, Samarth was angry with him and the bank because the repeatedly calls were made to him to submit a copy of his house insurance policy. Samarth had threatened over phone that he will not submit the insurance policy.

Samarth had taken a home loan from the bank. During audit, it was found that the customer had not submitted his house insurance policy, which was required since the house was not mortgaged with the bank.

The police have arrested both accused persons. A case was registered under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) in Nadiad Town Police Station against the accused men.