Omicron scare: Rajasthan to impose 11 pm to 5 am night curfew

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided for the effective implementation of night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in the state. However, on the occasion of the new year, on December 31, restaurants can be operated for additional two-and-a-half hours (10:00 pm to 12:30 pm) and there will be a relaxation of two hours (11:00 pm to 01:00 pm) in night curfew.

In a meeting of the State Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday at the Chief Minister's residence, the state also made it mandatory for its residents to get the double dose of coronavirus preventive vaccine for entry in schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and market.

All eligible people in the state will have to get vaccinated by January 31, 2022, after which those who have not received both doses of vaccine will not be allowed to go to public places, the government said.

As per the guidelines, educational and non-educational staff of all universities/colleges/schools/coaching institutes, students above 18 years of age and drivers of buses, autos and cabs operated for institute traffic will have to compulsorily get both doses of the vaccine.

At the same time, all cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes in the state will be allowed to open till 10:00 pm for persons above 18 years of age who have received both doses of the vaccine.

From January 3, 2022, onwards, all cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes/auditoriums and exhibition space will be allowed with 50% capacity for persons who have received both doses of vaccine.

According to the guidelines of the Home Department, after January 31, 2022, only people who have got both doses will be allowed in public places.

A maximum of 200 people will be allowed to participate in all kinds of crowded public, social, political, sports-related, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious functions/festivals/wedding ceremonies.

