'Offered ₹5 Crore & Lok Sabha Seat To Join BJP': AAP MLA Alleges Poaching Attempt; FIR Registered

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South in Punjab, Rajinderpal Kaur Cheema, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of offering inducements to leave AAP.

According to reports, she has filed a police complaint regarding this. Acting on her complaint, the police have registered an FIR in this case, and an investigation is underway.

On the other hand, the BJP has also demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to an Indian Express report, the FIR mentions that the AAP MLA claimed she was offered Rs 5 crore to join the BJP. Meetings with senior leaders were promised, and a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections was also offered.

The complainant received a call from a number claiming to be from the BJP Delhi office. The caller identified himself as Sevak Singh, a BJP worker. Sevak Singh openly offered the complainant Rs 5 crore to leave the AAP and join the BJP. He promised to organize a meeting with senior BJP leaders in Delhi and also offered a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections, as reported by the Indian Express.

Cheema has provided information about the phone numbers from which she received the calls. She told the police that the caller's name is Sevak Singh, who identified himself as a BJP worker. A non-cognizable FIR has been registered against Sevak Singh. He claimed to be from Delhi.

The FIR is based on Cheema's complaint, entitled "Illegal act of offering bribes to join the BJP by a representative of the BJP from Delhi."

According to Additional DCP-2 Dev Singh, the matter is under investigation. He said that initially, the call seems to have been made from a Swedish number, but nothing can be confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Jai Bansal, the chief spokesperson of the BJP in Punjab, said that as far as we know, no one named Sevak Singh is associated with our party. We urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and uncover the truth behind the FIR.