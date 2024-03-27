Punjab: 'BJP Offering Our MLAs ₹20-25 Crore To Quit AAP', Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj Makes Sensational Allegations Amid Kejriwal’s Arrest (VIDEO)

AAP MLAs held a press conference and levelled allegations against the BJP | X

In a move that could only add to the political battle in Punjab days ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, AAP MLA from Jalalabad Goldy Kamboj along with two other party leaders held a joint press conference on Wednesday (March 27) and alleged that the BJP offered them Rs 20-25 crores to quit AAP and join the BJP.

All the three AAP leaders alleged in the press conference that they received calls from people associated with the BJP and were offered crores to switch their loyalties.

The leaders also shared the numbers they received the calls from. One of the numbers was from Cyprus, said an MLA in the press conference.

The MLAs also said that the calls were an example how the "BJP was trying to gain majority without winning the elections."

Big Breaking: AAP MLA Goldy Kamboj has alleged that the BJP is enticing AAP MLAs to leave the party and join BJP. He stated that the BJP is attempting to break our party by offering substantial amounts (20-25) in crores of rupees to our MLAs to join them. pic.twitter.com/NlvJm0mlhB — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 27, 2024

AAP MP And MLA Join BJP

Earlier on Wednesday (March 27), true to the reports doing rounds about him leaving the AAP for the BJP, AAP MP from Jalandhar in Punjab, Sushil Kumar Rinku and party's MLA in the state Sheetal Angural joined the BJP in Delhi.

The AAP MLA as well as the MP were welcomed into the BJP party fold by general secretary Vinod Tawde and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar.

#WATCH | AAP MP from Jalandhar (Punjab) Sushil Kumar Rinku and party's MLA in the state Sheetal Angural join the BJP, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/j6XeEhlejy — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

The defection of AAP MP specifically comes as a setback to the AAP as he was the party's lone MP in the Lok Sabha. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, commenting on the develoment, said, "Congress and AAP are two sides of the same coin. Sushil Rinku joined the party today. He is the only Lok Sabha MP of (AAP) and they (AAP) should be ashamed. The double standards of AAP in Delhi and Punjab cannot continue any longer."

#WATCH | Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar says, "Congress and AAP are two sides of the same coin. Sushil Rinku joined the party today...He is the only Lok Sabha MP of (AAP) and they (AAP) should be ashamed... " pic.twitter.com/xjCERdGoG0 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

After joining BJP, MP Sushil Kumar Rinku said, "I have taken this decision for the development of Jalandhar. We will take Jalandhar forward. We will bring all the projects of the Central Government to Jalandhar."

#WATCH | Delhi: After joining BJP, former AAP leader Sushil Kumar Rinku says, "I have taken this decision for the development of Jalandhar. We will take Jalandhar forward. We will bring all the projects of the Central Government to Jalandhar." pic.twitter.com/pe60NWCvx7 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Date Of Voting In Punjab

Voting in Punjab will take place in a single phase on June 1, 2024. Punjab has a total of 13 Lok Sabha seats. The state will see polling on June 1. Results or counting for all the phases including the seventh phase will take place on June 4.