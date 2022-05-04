Odisha: Mist Cooling System installed at Sambalpur Junction station to beat gruelling summer heat; watch

In a relief to passangers in Odisha amidst severe heatave, Mist Cooling System have been installed at a railway stations which will help the commuters on platforms beat the gruelling summer heat.

"To help passengers beat the gruelling summer heat, Sambalpur Junction Railway Station, ECoR has set up a 'Mist cooling system', providing comfort to the passengers waiting at the platform," Ministry of Railways shared a video on Twitter showing the working of the cooling system.

Mist Cooling System installed to provide relief to passengers in Odisha.



To help passengers beat the gruelling summer heat, Sambalpur Junction Railway Station, ECoR has set up a 'Mist cooling system', providing comfort to the passengers waiting at the platform. pic.twitter.com/XdtXJym3bV — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, saw rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday eve. The rain showers brought relief to the citizens of the city, breaking the spell of an unforgiving heat wave.

Rainfall in and around Bhubaneshwar is likely to continue Wednesday morning as the India Meteorological Departmenthas predicted light to moderate rainfall for the next few hours.

Anofficial from the agencyadvised people to stay in safer places to avoid lightning strikes.

"Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms likely occur in some parts of districts of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for the next few hours. People are advised to move to safer places to protect themselves from a lightning strike," said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 05:46 PM IST