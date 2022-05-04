Rains lash Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Chandigarh; temperature falls

New Delhi: Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Chandigarh witnessed rainfall on the innerving night of Tuesday and Wednesday and Wednesday morning.

The IMD official also advised people to stay in safer places to avoid lightning strikes.

"Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms likely occur in some parts of districts of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for the next few hours. People are advised to move to safer places to protect themselves from a lightning strike," said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar.

The IMD has predicted that a "partly cloudy sky" is likely to become "generally cloudy" towards the afternoon on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, large areas of all northeastern states, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on Monday received bountiful rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said, and predicted scattered/heavy rainfall for the same region and also for Andaman & Nicobar Islands for next two-three days.

Heavy rainfall was also received by certain pockets in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

IMD has again warned of fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over the northeast and West Bengal-Sikkim during next five days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over the region during next two days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, abd Tripura on Wednesday and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during next 3-4 days.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely over Western Himalayan Region till May 5. Isolated hailstorm is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Isolated light rainfall with dust storm/thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during next two days.

Due to a trough/wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next five days while isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe on May 4, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 5, and over coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 3.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around Wednesday.

"Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) is likely to form over the same region around May 6. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to cause heavy rainfall at isolated places, very likely over Nicobar Islands on May 4 and 5 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Andaman Islands on May 6 and 7," the IMD bulletin said.

The weatherman has also issued a warning to the fishermen, till May 7, for squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) that are very likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. The speed is likely to reach 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph by May 7, the IMD said.

ALSO READ IMD ties up with IIT Bombay for developing user-friendly weather forecasting apps

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:36 AM IST