Odisha: Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Defecating In Koraput

Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Defecating In Koraput | Representational image

Bhubaneswar, December 6: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 27-year-old man died while making preparation for his father's cremation in Kamta village in Odisha's Koraput district on Wednesday. The man, identified as Benudhar Mandal, was a social activist.

Mandal went to the backyard to answer nature's call

"Mandal's 67-year-old father died at his residence around 1 a.m. early Wednesday. Later, Mandal's family brought the body of his father to their native village at Kamta for last rites. While the relatives and family members were busy making arrangements for cremation, Mandal went to the backyard to answer nature's call when a tree branch fell on him and he died, " said a police official of B.Singhpur police station.

'Mandal sustained severe head injuries'

"Mandal sustained severe head injuries and was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre at Borigumma where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'," the police official said. Koraput, a south Odisha district, has been experiencing heavy rains since Tuesday due to the effects of Michaung cyclone.