Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Is Ex IPS Officer Arup Patnaik, Contesting On BJD Ticket Against BJP Leader Sambit Patra From Puri Constituency?

Arup Patnaik (68), is 1979 batch IPS officer who has previously served as Mumbai Police Commissioner, is back in the news after he is fielded by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to contest Lok Sabha polls from Puri in Odisha against BJP leader Sambit Patra.



Patnaik, who was known as an upright officer had worked as the Superintendent of Police of Latur and Jalgaon and has also served in Mumbai as a DCP. During his stint as a DCP in Mumbai, Patnaik had played a crucial role in curbing the communal riots in 1992-1993 and in the investigation of the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai. He has also served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) in Mumbai. Patnaik was also part of the CBI team that investigated the Harshad Mehta scam. He has also served as Additional Director General of Police (Highway Traffic) and Director General of Maharashtra Police Housing.

Arup Patnaik's Tenure As Mumbai Police Commissioner

He had taken the charge of Mumbai Police Commissioner in March 2011 and during his stint as Mumbai's Commissioner, he had given a free hand to the then ACP Vasant Dhoble to raid bars in the city, if they were found to be flouting rules. During his stint as the Mumbai Police Commissioner, several sensational crimes had taken place including murder of journalist J Dey in June 2011, a serial bomb blast in July 2011 that killed 26 people, ripped through three locations in the metropolis. Patnaik had also ensured tight security for the 2011 World Cup final match in Mumbai.



Patnaik was also known for his catchphrases like “pehle action baadme section” and “pehle joota baadme Gita”. He had also gained huge popularity among the constabulary of the Mumbai Police by personally addressing their grievances. Patnaik had taken several initiatives for the police force such as better housing, medical facilities and improving the status of police canteens. He had also employed two over six-foot tall bodyguards near him all the time.

Patnaik's Transition & Role In Social Work Initiatives



Patnaik was shunted out of the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner following the riots that broke out at Azad Maidan and led to the death of two people in 2012. He was replaced by IPS officer Satyapal Singh, who too resigned from the service and joined politics.



Patnaikh now heads the Odisha government's flagship social work initiative, Mo Parivar (My Family) and is playing a key role in performing the cremation of thousands of bodies across the state that were left unattainable for the fears of infection.

Community Initiatives Led By IPS Officer Arup Patnaik

Mo Parivar, under Patnaik's leadership, has become a catalyst to the Naveen Patnaik government's health and Healthcare initiatives. The volunteers ensure immediate and speedy admission of emergency cases, while ensuring every help during treatment of patients. Through regular blood donations, they ensure a steady stock of the precious fluid in hospitals and blood banks.



Side by side, the Konark Cancer Foundation, started by Patnaik, has been a one stop destination for cancer patients across the State in need of advanced treatment for the disease outside the state.