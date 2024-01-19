 Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

While four people died on the spot, one person succumbed to his injuries on the way to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, police said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Odisha accident | X

Five people were killed, and one person was critically injured in a head-on collision between a scooter and a motorcycle in Odisha's Ganjam, police said on Friday morning.

The accident happened at Kesharipatna near Sorada on Thursday night, they said, adding that three people each were travelling on the two-wheelers. The accident is likely to have happened due to low visibility because of dense fog, they said.

The deceased were identified as Srikant Gouda of Ashurabandh, Manoj Dakua of Dulada, Mahendra Nayak of Gopalpur Sashan, Jayant Badatya of Sorada and Rajani Gouda of Sana Sorada. Except for Rajani, who was 43, all were between 30 and 35.

While four people died on the spot, Jayant succumbed to his injuries on the way to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, police said. The condition of the sole survivor of the accident was stated to be critical, they said.

Read Also
Odisha's Chief Minister Inaugurates 327 Remodeled Schools Across Six Districts
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result Live 19-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Nirmal NR-364 Result At...

Kerala Lottery Result Live 19-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Nirmal NR-364 Result At...

Massive Outrage After Rape & Murder Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Granted Another Parole, 9th In...

Massive Outrage After Rape & Murder Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Granted Another Parole, 9th In...

Viral Video Shows SPG Commandos With PM Modi In Dhoti At Kerala Temple; Netizens React

Viral Video Shows SPG Commandos With PM Modi In Dhoti At Kerala Temple; Netizens React

'I Wish I Too Had...': PM Modi Gets Teary-Eyed While Launching PMAY-Urban Housing Scheme In Solapur;...

'I Wish I Too Had...': PM Modi Gets Teary-Eyed While Launching PMAY-Urban Housing Scheme In Solapur;...

Bilkis Bano Case: Major Setback For All Convicts, SC Dismisses Plea Seeking More Time To Surrender

Bilkis Bano Case: Major Setback For All Convicts, SC Dismisses Plea Seeking More Time To Surrender