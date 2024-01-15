Odisha's Chief Minister Inaugurates 327 Remodeled Schools Across Six Districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | Twitter

On Saturday, Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik officially opened 327 remodeled schools located across six districts.

Under the Odisha government's 5T (transformational) initiative, as many as 35 schools in Malkangiri, 76 in Balasore, 28 in Gajapati, 63 in Dhenkanal, 45 in Keonjhar, and 80 in Cuttack have undergone transformations.

Features of the school

Smart classrooms, state-of-the-art computer labs, and most importantly, a conducive learning atmosphere for kids are all features of the renovated schools.

“The state government has taken up transformation of schools, colleges, tourist places, temples, mutts and hospitals as part of the government’s efforts to build a strong Odisha,” Patnaik said after inaugurating the schools through virtual mode, as per PTI reports.

According to official sources, the fourth phase of the transformation program will involve 1,794 schools throughout the state. 6,883 schools have experienced developmental adjustments in previous rounds.

482 teachers joined secondary schools in Odisha

Previously, 482 post-graduate educators in Odisha's private higher secondary schools have joined. During an induction event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik encouraged teachers to adopt technology to enhance teaching and stay updated on academic advancements.

He believes that their expertise in various subjects will transform the classroom atmosphere and positively influence students' learning. Patnaik emphasized that the quality of education is a key indicator of societal and individual development, and stated that the government prioritizes education.

(With inputs from PTI)