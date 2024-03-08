Odisha: Family Forced Out Of Village On Black Magic Suspicion In Rayagad

Representational Image

Eighteen residents of Nandubadi village in the Rayagada district of Odisha were warned of facing legal action after they forcibly expelled a family from the village on suspicion of practicing black magic following the death of a child due to severe fever.

Rayagada police registered a case at the Chandli police station against 18 individuals from the village and warned them to bring the victims back, or legal action would be taken.

Due to fear of the villagers, some family members are hiding in the forest, while others are seeking refuge with relatives and friends.

In response to a written complaint of physical and mental harassment against the villagers, the District Magistrate, Sub Divisional Magistrate, and the local police intervened and held a meeting with the villagers to ensure a peaceful solution to the issue.

Superintendent of Police of Rayagada, Harish BC, stated, "On February 16, 2024, we received the information of the forcible eviction of a family. Chandni Police promptly reached the spot, rescued the victims, and registered a case against the 18 involved individuals. Notices have been served, and discussions are ongoing regarding the legal consequences of suspecting and practicing witch-hunting. If they do not comply, legal action will be taken. Currently, the victims are staying with relatives, and we ensure their return home within a day." According to the victim, Makti Mandagi, villagers armed with machetes, sticks, knives, and other weapons attacked her family at midnight, accusing them of practicing black magic. Despite filing a written complaint at Therubali police station last year, no action was taken, she said.

This year, after registration of the FIR at Chandli police station, an investigation is underway.