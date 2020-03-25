Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces '4 months' advance salary for health personnel amid coronavirus pandemic

In a bid to boost the morale of the health personnel engaged in the fight against COVID-19 in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced four months' advance salary for doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff.

The doctors, nurses and all health personnel across the state will receive their salaries for the months of April, May, June and July in the month of April, Patnaik said in a video message.

Lauding the dedication of the health personnel, Patnaik said, "There is no comparison of your (doctors, nurses and other staff) selfless service to the people. I and the people of Odisha are with you and your families. I salute your spirit."

He also appealed to the people to treat doctors and hospital staff with respect and affection "as they work day in and day out by sacrificing their comforts".

"Don't create hurdles for the doctors and hospital staff while they are working hard. We should all appreciate their dedicated service to the people.

"Those do not behave properly with the doctors and other health personnel will be dealt with firmly. I have already directed police to take action against such persons," Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, the Family and Welfare department has decided to appoint doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, including retired persons, on a contractual basis in different state-run hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They will be appointed on a short-term contractual basis for three months till June 30, which will be extended if required, a notification said.

A specialist will get Rs 5,000 a day while a medical officer with an MBBS degree will get Rs 3,000 daily. Staff nurse, laboratory technician, pharmacist and radiographers will Rs 1,000 every day, it said.