Odisha artist crafts a miniature of President-elect Droupadi Murmu inside glass bottle

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
L Eswar Rao, a Bhubaneswar-based artist, has crafted a miniature of President-elect Droupadi Murmu inside a glass bottle | Photo: ANI

In a heart-warming gesture of paying tribute to the future President of India, L Eswar Rao, a Bhubaneswar-based artist, has crafted a miniature of President-elect Droupadi Murmu inside a glass bottle.

Murmu belongs to the tribal caste of Odisha and is the first person belonging to the indigenous, scheduled tribe community elected to the highest office in India.

Murmu will take as the President of the country on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute.

The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her.

Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest. She would become India's first tribal President.

Murmu won the election by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th president.

(with agency inputs)

