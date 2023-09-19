Odisha: 7-8 Fishermen Missing After Boat Capsizes In Paradeep, Visuals Surface

Twitter screengrab

A fishing boat carrying seven to eight fishermen capsized in the sea on Tuesday in Paradeep in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. The fishermen are reportedly missing.

The accident happened near Nehru Bungalow when the fishermen were returning after fishing. The boat named Maa Basulei Bharasa reportedly overturned because of the force of the strong current.

In a bid to save themselves, the fishermen were seen swimming towards the riverbank. Witnessing the accident, local fishermen promptly initiated a rescue mission utilising their own boats. Subsequently, officers from the Paradeep Marine Police Station also joined the rescue efforts. However, the challenging task was further complicated by the powerful river current.

Watch the video below