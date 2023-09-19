 Odisha: 7-8 Fishermen Missing After Boat Capsizes In Paradeep, Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha: 7-8 Fishermen Missing After Boat Capsizes In Paradeep, Visuals Surface

Odisha: 7-8 Fishermen Missing After Boat Capsizes In Paradeep, Visuals Surface

The accident happened near Nehru Bungalow when the fishermen were returning after fishing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Twitter screengrab

A fishing boat carrying seven to eight fishermen capsized in the sea on Tuesday in Paradeep in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. The fishermen are reportedly missing.

The accident happened near Nehru Bungalow when the fishermen were returning after fishing. The boat named Maa Basulei Bharasa reportedly overturned because of the force of the strong current.

In a bid to save themselves, the fishermen were seen swimming towards the riverbank. Witnessing the accident, local fishermen promptly initiated a rescue mission utilising their own boats. Subsequently, officers from the Paradeep Marine Police Station also joined the rescue efforts. However, the challenging task was further complicated by the powerful river current.

Watch the video below

Read Also
Bihar Boat Capsize: 12 Missing Children Pulled Out Dead In Muzaffarpur, Say Police
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

G20 2023: FWG Meeting Delivers 2 Reports On Macroeconomics Impact; Delegates Enjoy Their Visit In...

G20 2023: FWG Meeting Delivers 2 Reports On Macroeconomics Impact; Delegates Enjoy Their Visit In...

Chhattisgarh: Armed Robbers Loot Over ₹5.62 Cr in Cash & Jewellery From Axis Bank in Raigarh

Chhattisgarh: Armed Robbers Loot Over ₹5.62 Cr in Cash & Jewellery From Axis Bank in Raigarh

Chhattisgarh Emerges As A Model Of Social Justice, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Emerges As A Model Of Social Justice, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Extends Warm Wishes for Nuakhai Festival

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Extends Warm Wishes for Nuakhai Festival

Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel Addresses ‘Aabhar’ Program, Praises Healthcare Reach To Remote Areas

Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel Addresses ‘Aabhar’ Program, Praises Healthcare Reach To Remote Areas