Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Gulf criticism grows | PTI

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has joined the other nations in condemnation of now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s and party Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal’s derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Denouncing the comments, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “rejects all practices and behaviours that contradict moral and human values and principles”.

Asserting the need to respect all religious faiths, the UAE called for tolerance and human coexistence. The Kingdom of Jordan, too, condemned the remarks on Monday. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Iran had expressed their strong displeasure on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India changed its stand from defensive to passive-aggressive on Monday by hitting out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its criticism of India. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India categorically rejects the OIC Secretariat’s “unwarranted and narrow-minded comments” and asserted that New Delhi accords the highest respect to all religions.

Bagchi said, “The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India.” He said strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies.

Bagchi said, “It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests.” The MEA spokesperson was responding to media queries on the comments by the OIC, which has also urged the United Nations to take necessary measures to ensure that the rights of Muslims are protected.

“We urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions,” Bagchi said.

Pak summons Indian envoy, issues demarche

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affaires and conveyed the government’s “categorical rejection and strong condemnation” of the derogatory remarks. The Indian envoy was told that these remarks were totally unacceptable and had not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world, Dunya News quoted the Ministry as saying.

He was further told that Pakistan “deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslims”.

New Delhi, meanwhile, hit back at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had reacted sharply on Twitter, saying the “absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights” commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone.