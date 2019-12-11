NSA Ajit Doval lauds UP administration for maintaining peace, harmony post-Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has praised the Uttar Pradesh administration for maintaining peace and harmony in the state post the landmark verdict by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

"I compliment you for your commendable efforts in handling the situation in Uttar Pradesh, following Ayodhya verdict. I appreciate your pivotal role in maintaining synergy with all organs of the state and central government and ensuring coordination with police for maintaining peace and communal harmony," read a letter written to the Chief Secretary, IAS Rajender Kumar Tiwari by Doval on November 28.