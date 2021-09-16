Now earn a cash reward, Rajasthan government's appreciation for being a Good Samaritan

Jaipur: Now being a Good Samaritan will earn you a cash reward of Rs 5000 and an appreciation letter from the Rajasthan government. The scheme named Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Jeevan Raksha Yojana has been launched recently in the state and will apply to both private and government hospitals.

‘The scheme is aimed to motivate people to help those injured in road accidents reach nearby hospitals in golden hour and get treatment,’ said the order released to launch the scheme.

A casualty medical officer of the hospital will deal with the person who helps the injured to the hospital and note down the details of the person.

The cash reward will be given in serious cases only -- the cases where the injured need to be admitted or be referred to the hospital for treatment.

If there are more than one good samaritans, the cash reward will be equally divided and an appreciation letter will be given to all.

The ambulance staff, policemen and the relative of the injured will not be eligible for the scheme.

‘The scheme is like a booster dose for proper implementation of the law made for good Samaritan as around 25% deaths in road accidents take place due to lack of treatment in the golden hour. Apart from legal formalities, the financial aspect is a major hindrance in helping an injured in a road accident. This will motivate people to help those who are in distress and we’ll be able to save many lives,’ said Prerna Arora Singh, associated with People’s Trust, an NGO working in the field of road safety.

Notably, Rajasthan has one of the highest casualty rates in road accidents. It was ranked fourth with 28,697 deaths in road accidents. While the latest report of the National Crime Record Bureau tells that 8574 deaths were recorded in 2020 due to negligence relating to road accidents in the state.

