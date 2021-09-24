Now CBI to investigate death of Mahant Narendra Giri, constitutes probe team

The CBI has constituted a probe team after taking over the the death investigation into the death of Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri. The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday.

A purported suicide note was found, in which the seer wrote that Anand Giri was trying to blackmail him using a morphed picture of a woman. He wrote that he would rather die with dignity than face this false accusation.

Three people have been sent to judicial custody over the case thus far. Earlier on Wednesday, a court had sent two disciples of the seer--Anand Giri and Aadya Prasad Tiwari--to a 14-day judicial custody. A day later, the third accused in the case was was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Harendra Nath on Thursday.The court had rejected Sandeep Tiwari's bail plea and sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.

The had court said in its order that till further orders, the three accused will be produced through video conferencing. The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar. Later, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a notification for the CBI probe into the death following a request by the state government.

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri," the Uttar Pradesh's home department had said on Wednesday.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:36 AM IST