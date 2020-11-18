'Nothing will stop me': Khushbu Sundar says 'container rammed into me'; driver being questioned to 'rule out' foul play

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar, who met with a car accident near Melmaruvathur in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, said " a container rammed into me" while she was on the move in the right lane.

She was on her way to Cuddalore to participate in an event when a tanker reportedly rammed into her car.

"Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me," she said in a tweet.

Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play, the actor-turned-politician said.