'Nothing will stop me': Khushbu Sundar says 'container rammed into me'; driver being questioned to 'rule out' foul play

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar, who met with a car accident near Melmaruvathur in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, said " a container rammed into me" while she was on the move in the right lane.
She was on her way to Cuddalore to participate in an event when a tanker reportedly rammed into her car.
"Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me," she said in a tweet.
Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play, the actor-turned-politician said.
Sundar tweeted that she was fine and was safe and was on her way to Cuddalore. "Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe n continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai #VelYaatrai."
Earlier in a tweet, she shared photos of her car and tweeted, "Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen."
Sundar, a former Congress leader, joined the BJP in October.
Last month, she was detained by the police while on her way to Chidambaram to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remark that Manusmriti denigrated women.
