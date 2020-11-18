'Lord Murugan saved us': Tanker rams into BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's car, no injuries reported

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday met with a car accident near Melmaruvathur in Tamil Nadu when a tanker rammed into her vehicle.
In a tweet, Sundar said she was safe and will continue towards Cuddalore to participate in an event.
"Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," she said.
Sundar, a former Congress leader, joined the BJP in October.
Last month, she was detained by the police while on her way to Chidambaram to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remark that Manusmriti denigrated women.
The VCK leader had earlier said, "Manusmriti has made a bad structure in our society in which women are the main focus. In the name of purity, women were made slaves and their character assassination was done. We should discuss what is written. Let PM Modi come, I can discuss it with him. I am a son of Ambedkar and a student of Periyar. I have no intention to hurt anyone, particularly women."
