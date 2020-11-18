'Lord Murugan saved us': Tanker rams into BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's car, no injuries reported

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday met with a car accident near Melmaruvathur in Tamil Nadu when a tanker rammed into her vehicle.

In a tweet, Sundar said she was safe and will continue towards Cuddalore to participate in an event.

"Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," she said.