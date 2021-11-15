Not only ED and CBI, two-year extension for IB director, RAW secretary too

Extension of the tenure of the directors of Enforcement and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) up to five years through two separate ordinances on Sunday is only a half truth of the saga of extensions effected by the Modi government. Even while the Opposition parties were focused on Monday in flaying the two ordinances, the government on Monday brought in a yet another Gazette notification to allow extension up to two years to six top posts in the government, in the name of "public interest".



The extension in service was given to the defense secretary, home secretary, director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the external intelligence agency, as also the directors of CBI and Enforcement.



The notification has been issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) by amending the Fundamental Rules that were first brought into force on January 1, 1922 and last modified on August 11, 2018.



It says these extensions "will be given on a case-by-case basis for reasons to be recorded in writing, subject to the condition that the total term of such extensions does not exceed two years or the period provided in the respective Act or rules under which their appointments are made."

Senior Congress spokesman Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday told a press conference that the extensions to be given on a case-by-case basis is to keep the sword hanging on the six posts to control the concerned officials.

