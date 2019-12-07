Not just Rahul Gandhi, when PM Modi called India 'rape capital of the world'

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the prevailing situation in the country, according to international media, is such that India has become the rape capital of the world.

"Many questions are being asked abroad on why women and children are not safe in India. In Uttar Pradesh even when a legislator is involved in a rape case, the Prime Minister has not yet spoken a word about it. Today the situation is such that India has become the rape capital of the world," said Gandhi.

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for saying that India is the rape capital of the world. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari termed Rahul Gandhi as "mentally disturbed", hours after the Congress leader said that India is known as the rape capital of the world.