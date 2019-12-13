Priyanka Chaturvedi supports Rahul Gandhi after Smriti Irani protests over his 'rape in India' remark

Former Congress and current Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has spoken in support of Rahul Gandhi over his 'rape in India' remark after Union minister Smriti Irani created a furore in the Lok Sabha, demanding apology from former Congress president.

Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted that instead of protesting against the gruesome rapes of women in India, Irani and the BJP members are protesting against the one who speaks about it.

"So let me get this right, BJP MPs in the parliament are not protesting the increasing crimes, gruesome rapes of women in India but are actually protesting those who speak up against it? Led by the minister who is supposed to do the talking for the women. Okay," she wrote.