Priyanka Chaturvedi supports Rahul Gandhi after Smriti Irani protests over his 'rape in India' remark

Former Congress and current Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has spoken in support of Rahul Gandhi over his 'rape in India' remark after Union minister Smriti Irani created a furore in the Lok Sabha, demanding apology from former Congress president.
Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted that instead of protesting against the gruesome rapes of women in India, Irani and the BJP members are protesting against the one who speaks about it.
"So let me get this right, BJP MPs in the parliament are not protesting the increasing crimes, gruesome rapes of women in India but are actually protesting those who speak up against it? Led by the minister who is supposed to do the talking for the women. Okay," she wrote.
Earlier on Friday Smriti Irani said, "This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?"
She said that Gandhi should be punished adding, "This is the first time in the history of India that a man from Gandhi family has the audacity to insult women and call for their rape."
However, Rahul Gandhi refused to apologize.
Speaking at a public rally in Godda on Thursday Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," alleged Gandhi speaking at a public rally in Godda on Thursday.
"Narendra Modi says 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' but he never told from whom should the daughters be saved? They should be saved from BJP's MLA," he added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)