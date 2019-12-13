Smriti Irani turns to old Rahul red herring, claims Cong MP called for women's rape

Union minister Smriti Irani launched a blistering attack in the Lok Sabha on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his 'rape in India' remark. The BJP also sought apology from the former Congress president.
Irani theatrically said, "This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?"
She said that Gandhi should be punished adding, "This is the first time in the history of India that a man from Gandhi family has the audacity to insult women and call for their rape."
However, Irani's uproar is misleading because the Wayanad MP's comment was completely different than what was presented by the Union minister in the Lok Sabha.
Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi over crimes against women, Rahul had said that the Prime Minister had started 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'.
"Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," alleged Gandhi speaking at a public rally in Godda on Thursday.
"Narendra Modi says 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' but he never told from whom should the daughters be saved? They should be saved from BJP's MLA," he added.
Rahul Gandhi's comments were completely misrepresented by Irani in the Lok Sabha. However, if one looks into the past it is Rahul Gandhi's statement that sounds true.
If one browses through the Union minister's Twitter account there isn't a single tweet about the Unnao rape case or one that criticizes rape accused BJP leaders Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Chinmayanand. This is the same Irani who had sent bangles to Dr. Manmohan Singh after the 'Nirbhyaya rape'.
While seeking an apology from Gandhi, Irani must also remember that it was none other than the Prime Minister himself who had called Delhi 'the rape capital of India'. Also, if numbers are to be looked at, BJP's 116 MPs are charged with cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder or crimes against women. So, why this hypocrisy?
Irani and the BJP are simply using Rahul Gandhi as a red herring to divert the country from the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the severe protests which are going on in the North East, among other issues like the sinking GDP.
Instead of creating a furore out of nothing, Narendra Modi and his party should focus more on governance and to stop their ministers to make a fool out of themselves.
