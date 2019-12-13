Smriti Irani turns to old Rahul red herring, claims Cong MP called for women's rape

Union minister Smriti Irani launched a blistering attack in the Lok Sabha on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his 'rape in India' remark. The BJP also sought apology from the former Congress president.

Irani theatrically said, "This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?"

She said that Gandhi should be punished adding, "This is the first time in the history of India that a man from Gandhi family has the audacity to insult women and call for their rape."

However, Irani's uproar is misleading because the Wayanad MP's comment was completely different than what was presented by the Union minister in the Lok Sabha.