Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark insult to women: Locket Chatterjee

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on December 13, in Lok Sabha, said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is welcoming everybody to come and rape. She said, "Modi said 'Make in India' but Rahul said 'rape in India', he is welcoming everybody that come and rape us. This is an insult to Indian women and to Bharat Mata."
