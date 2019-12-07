'Man running the country believes in violence and indiscrimination': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi over atrocities against women

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the BJP-led government at the Centre for the alleged rise in violence across the country, particulary against aswomen.

"You have seen the increase in violence across the country. Lawlessness, atrocities against women. Everyday we read about a girl getting raped and molested. Violence against minority communities and dalits is also increasing, Gandhi said at the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) convention here.

The reason for the increasing lawlessness is the breakdown of the institutional structures.