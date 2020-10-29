Not joining BJP: Check out Sanjay Jha's big announcement

On Thursday, former national spokesperson of the Congress party Sanjay Jha announced the launch of his upcoming book - The Great Unravelling: India After 2014.
The book is all set to launch in December 2020.
He took to Twitter to make the announcement. "I am delighted to share with you all that my forthcoming book THE GREAT UNRAVELLING ( India After 2014) launches in December 2020. It has been a privilege to work with outstanding editors in @KarthikaVK @AjithaGS, and a terrific publisher in @WestlandBooks."
Earlier, Jha had informed that he had an announcement to make that he'd share in the evening.
"Hi friends! I look forward to sharing an announcement with you later this evening," he said.
Netizens were eagerly waiting for his announcement. Some even thought that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Shiv Sena.
Jha had been suspended from Congress for "anti-party activities and breach of discipline" in July.
The entrepreneur-turned-politician's suspension came after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the country's oldest political party.
In the article, Jha had said, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling..."
