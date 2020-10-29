Not joining BJP: Check out Sanjay Jha's big announcement

On Thursday, former national spokesperson of the Congress party Sanjay Jha announced the launch of his upcoming book - The Great Unravelling: India After 2014.

The book is all set to launch in December 2020.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement. "I am delighted to share with you all that my forthcoming book THE GREAT UNRAVELLING ( India After 2014) launches in December 2020. It has been a privilege to work with outstanding editors in @KarthikaVK @AjithaGS, and a terrific publisher in @WestlandBooks."