'Not anytime soon': Centre on opening up COVID-19 vaccination for all age groups

Amid the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry today rejected requests of two Chief Ministers seeking relaxation over age limit for the vaccine. Refusing the request it said it is not the time to reduce focus on the pandemic.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, said, "The approach is that those vulnerable to mortality need to be covered soonest. The aim to protect the most vulnerable. The aim is never to vaccinate whoever wants, but always on whoever needs."

A few days back, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are among those who have called for opening up vaccination to more age groups.

Niti Aayog Memmber-Health, VK Paul questioned, "When we talk about opening vaccination to all, our focus reduces on controlling the pandemic. Did you hear any country that is vaccinating less than 45."