Not allergic to history but don't bury others, says BJP MP Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi: Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to include monuments pre-dating 500 years in its list of protected monuments and said he is "not allergic to anybody's history and bravery" but to "bury someone underneath is also not acceptable".

Patel, who represents Madhya Pradesh's Damoh constituency in the Lok Sabha, made the remarks while inaugurating a photo exhibition commemorating the Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Bhratiya Janata Party leader also paid tribute to the Kargil martyrs.

"Martyrdom outlasts and is stronger than lives lived till old age. Martyrs are remembered for their valour and bravery for a long, long time to come," Patel said in his opening speech.

In the capacity of the Culture Minister, he urged the ASI and the National Monuments Authority (NMA) to include monuments that date back before 500 years into the list of ASI's protected monuments if they were already not included.

"Humein kisi ki veerta aur itihaas se koi allergy nahi hai. Lekin hum kisi ko neeche dafan kar dein, yeh humein sweekar bhi nahi hai. (We are not allergic to anybody's bravery and history, but to bury someone underneath, that's also not acceptable)," Patel said, leading to applause.

"There should be classification of those within 500 years as well," he added. The photo exhibition includes images of monuments and sculptures that signify war and victory. They include the forts of Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh and Jhansi and Delhi's Red Fort.

Sculptural panels from Sanchi and Hampi showing warriors and battle scenes are also featured, along with the Residency Building of Lucknow and India Gate. Entry to the exhibition is free.