Normal life remains affected for 22nd consecutive day in Kashmir

Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 22nd consecutive day on Monday as markets and schools were shut, but the movement of private vehicles in the city improved, officials said.

Restrictions were lifted in most areas of the valley, but the deployment of security forces continued to maintain law and order, they said. The communication blockade in Kashmir was eased to some extent as landline telephone services were restored in most places across the valley in view of the improving situation, the officials added. However, the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.