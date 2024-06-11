Noida Viral Video: Physically Challenged Man, His Sister Assaulted By Mob Over Argument In Bhangel Market; Family Alleges Inaction By Cops |

UP: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, a violent assault on two siblings took place on Monday in the Bhangel market area of the city following an argument between two groups. The assault was reportedly carried out in the presence of cops.

Details On The Incident

According to a report by Jagran, the altercation began when the siblings were passing through the market, and a disagreement with another group of men turned violent. The sister, in her effort to defend her brother, became a target herself. The attackers showed no restraint, using sticks and other objects to beat the siblings.

The incident reportedly escalated dramatically when the sister intervened to protect her physically challenged brother. The police have registered a complaint from the siblings, and an investigation is underway in the matter.

Viral Video: Man, Sister Thrashed By Group In Noida After Argument



1/7 Noida: A man and his sister were assaulted by a group of men after an argument, police said today. The incident took place in the Bhangel market area yesterday.pic.twitter.com/2gr6SPSyzF — The Times Patriot (@thetimespatriot) June 11, 2024

According to the report, the conflict began with a verbal dispute that quickly intensified. According to the sister's complaint, she was assaulted, her clothes were torn and her brother was beaten with sticks. The victim, identified as Rajat, told the police that over twenty men were involved in the violent attack, leading to serious injuries, particularly to his sister’s face. CCTV footage captured the group attacking the siblings and their family members while a police official attempted to intervene.

Family Alleges Inaction

This incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Phase-2 police station. The police response has been criticised, with allegations of inaction and reportedly wrongful confinement of one of the victims instead of protecting them. According to the report, eyewitnesses and the victims' family members have expressed frustration over the police's handling of the situation, claiming that the authorities failed to prevent the escalation and adequately protect the victims.

Despite the police’s assurance that an investigation is underway, the community’s trust in law enforcement has been shaken. The victims and their family members are demanding swift justice and better protection from local authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.