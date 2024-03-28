Noida Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat After Altercation; Later Tries To Kill Himself

In a harrowing incident, a man attacked his girlfriend with a blade in Noida on Wednesday night. The attacked led to the tragic death of the woman, according to authorities.

The victim has been identified as Nisha, a resident of Dallu Pura in Delhi. Her lifeless body was discovered on Thursday morning in Dhananjay Kumar's room in Chhajarsi colony. People also noticed injuries on Kumar, indicating her tried to kill himself after allegedly attacking Nisha.

Police authorities, led by station in-charge Awadhesh Pratap Singh, rushed at the crime scene and found Nisha's body with injury marks on her neck. Furthermore, Kumar was found with self-inflicted wounds caused by the same blade he allegedly used to slit Nisha's throat.

According to Singh, Nisha had Kumar on Wednesday evening, and an altercation ensued between them. The Noida Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Nisha's body has been sent for post-mortem, while Kumar was admitted to a local hospital, where he is said to be in a stable condition. Authorities have also informed Nisha's family about her death and investigation is currently underway.