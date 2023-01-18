e-Paper Get App
Noida: 16-year-old jumps in front of metro train at Golf Course metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials along with metro staff rescued the boy who was later admitted to a hospital.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Noida: 16-year-old jumps in front of metro train at Golf Course metro station | Representative Image
Noida: A 16-year-old boy allegedly jumped in front of a train near Noida's Golf Course Road metro station on Tuesday. The young boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. As per an India Today's report, the incident occurred near Noida Sector 36 in the evening at around 6 pm.

The boy came under the metro train and got severely injured. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials along with metro staff rescued the boy who was later admitted to a hospital. The boy was reportedly sitting at the Golf Course Road Metro Station and jumped in front of the train that was arriving at the platform.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

