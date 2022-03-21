No UTGST charge on 'The Kashmir Files' in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration announced that they will not charge UTGST (Union Territory Goods and Services Tax) on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, reported news agency ANI.

The Chandigarh administration has decided not to charge the UTGST on the movie for the next four months in Chandigarh cinema multiplexes and theatres.

The order from the Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh will remain in force for the next four months. "Multiplexes and cinema theatre operators will not charge UTGST from the people. The orders will be in effect for four months," read the order.

It also stated that the cinema theatres and multiplexes shall neither make an increase in the amount of entry fee nor shall make any change in the seating capacity of different classes.

"The tickets sold for entry to exhibition of film "The Kashmir Files" during the period of this order shall bear prominently the words 'UTGST not collected by the orders of U.T. Administration," the order read.

The U.T. administration also said that the UTGST collected prior to the date of this order or collected after four months from the date of this order shall not be reimbursed. It also read that the procedure of the reimbursement of UTGST is being issued.

'The Kashmir Files' movie revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The film that has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:59 AM IST