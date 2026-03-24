'No Stock': Rumours Of Fuel Shortage Spark Panic Buying At Gujarat Petrol Pumps; Queues Surge | Videos | File Pic (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad: Rumours of fuel shortages triggered panic buying across several cities in Gujarat, with long queues seen at petrol pumps in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Devbhumi Dwarka. The situation, linked to global supply disruptions amid the Middle East conflict, led to temporary closures of some fuel stations displaying “No Stock” signs.

However, officials and industry bodies have clarified that there is no major shortage, and the crisis is largely due to logistical delays and panic-driven demand. In Ahmedabad, around 10 petrol pumps faced supply delays, while in Vadodara, reduced availability at private outlets pushed motorists towards government-run pumps, worsening congestion.

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Surat witnessed a sharp drop in supply, with deliveries falling from three tankers a day to one or two. Increased bulk buying by industrial users has also added pressure on retail availability. Rajkot saw similar scenes, though dealers maintained that stock levels remain adequate. In Devbhumi Dwarka, heavy tourist inflow over the weekend led to temporary depletion at key outlets.

Officials attributed the disruption partly to payment delays caused by bank holidays. The Centre has assured that fuel supplies are being closely monitored and remain stable. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid panic, stressing that the situation is temporary.