Indian LPG Tankers Pine Gas & Jag Vasant Safely Cross Strait Of Hormuz Carrying 92,000 Tonnes Of Fuel

Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers carrying critical fuel supplies have safely crossed the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz, offering relief amid ongoing tensions in the West Asia region.

According to officials, the vessels, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, departed the Persian Gulf on Monday morning and navigated through the sensitive Larak-Qeshm channel between Iranian islands to establish their identity with Iranian authorities. The tankers are carrying a combined 92,000 tonnes of LPG, equivalent to nearly one day of India’s cooking gas requirement. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the ships are expected to reach India within the next two days.

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Earlier, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi had already reached Gujarat’s ports of Mundra and Kandla, delivering 92,712 tonnes of LPG. The latest movement signals the beginning of evacuation efforts for Indian vessels stranded in the region after hostilities disrupted maritime routes.

At the peak of the crisis, 28 Indian ships were stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, with 24 in the western sector and four in the eastern side. While some vessels have since exited safely, around 22 ships with nearly 600 sailors remain in the western region. Eleven Indian sailors have already returned home. These include LPG carriers, LNG tankers, crude oil tankers, container ships, and bulk carriers.

The government is actively working to ensure the safe evacuation of all stranded vessels and crew, with officials confirming that food and water supplies onboard are adequate. Iranian authorities are reportedly allowing ships to pass after verification of ownership, cargo, and absence of US links.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a crucial energy corridor, with India importing nearly 88% of its crude oil, 50% of natural gas, and 60% of LPG, most of it routed through this passage. The safe passage of these tankers is seen as a positive development for India’s energy security.